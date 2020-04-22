Ryan Seacrest Unearths Original 'American Idol' Judges' Table to Host Show From Home

✖

American Idol fans will be seeing a piece of history during the show's at-home live episodes set to take place on Sunday. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest took to Instagram to share a little piece he's kept in his garage "in case of an emergency" and it turns out, the time has come since in-studio production was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seacrest will be hosting the show from the original judges desk from when Randy Jackson, Paul Abdul and Simon Cowell were the show's faces.

"Kept this in my garage for over 3 years in case of an emergency. The time has come.... [American Idol] is going to be HISTORIC on so many levels. We're broadcasting from 25 different locations - don't miss an all-new show this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC!" he captioned his post. In the video that was published he admits that he never thought they would use that desk again but now it's "coming in handy."

"So we're rehearsing for American Idol and this desk... is the original desk that Randy, Paula and Simon had," he said while showing fans the at-home set up. "It was in my garage, in storage, but I never thought we'd quite use it again. But it's coming in handy for this Sunday!" Fans are looking forward to the new and "creative" way the production crew and judges will host the long-running show from home after things were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Seacrest recently delivered an update on what fans can expect next.

"During this uncertain time, we're committed to bringing some sense of normalcy and some sense of community and hope through the stories of our contestants and their journey is about to take a historic run," he said. "Next Sunday, this competition will continue as the Top 20 compete for your vote with the epic performances. Be here as we come to you from our contestants, our judges and my home in 25 different locations across North America as you witness television history."

Prior to his announcement, current judge Katy Perry spoke with her fans on potentially what to expect moving forward since she was flooded with questions after the show's announcement that they would put things on hold until further notice. In her response to one question, she hinted that the judges and contestants might continue from their homes. "Well, I think that we're all gonna have to be very creative. I know that we're going to get really creative and you'll just have to be tuning into that creativity that we are probably going to create from our individual homes. We'll see how it goes."