Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN's Decision to Cut Back Drinking With Slight Aimed at Andy Cohen

Ryan Seacrest is a fan of CNN's decision to limit and cut drinking during its New Year's Eve broadcast. The decision comes after years of headlines where CNN personalities enjoyed a bit too much, including Don Lemon and New Year's co-host Andy Cohen.

Cohen has already said he will have a drink during the end-of-year special, but eyes will be fixed on him after his comments on Seacrest last year. "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Cohen said live on-air in 2021. "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

Seacrest saved his feelings on the moment for a year later while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to cut back], CNN," Cohen told the outlet. "There's some pretty respectable people, or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea.

"Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more. But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I'm sure from the alcohol because I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking," Seacrest added. "I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

Cohen has since admitted that his on-air rib of Seacrest was a poor idea. He said Seacrest is a great guy and that he regretted slamming the ABC broadcast. "I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," Cohen admitted. Just don't think that this means Cohen is swearing off the booze this year.

"People thought that I wasn't going to be drinking. I'm like, 'have you met me?' I will be drinking responsibly on New Year's Eve, but I will be leaning into the spirit of the night as I always do," Cohen told Popculture. "I'm glad that they make an exception for Anderson because I think people enjoy watching me do shots with him and him react to doing shots...He's kind of a lightweight, he's not a natural drinker. And so I think it's always a journey for people to see him responding to my level of enjoyment."

As for Seacrest, he told TMZ exactly how his night is planned out, with no drinking until well after midnight. Probably for the best, though as busy as he can be, he deserves a drink.