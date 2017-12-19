Ryan Edwards Admits Drugs Aren’t ‘Entirely’ out of His System on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Even after his rehab stint, Ryan Edwards says he couldn’t pass a drug test.

The 29-year-old was asked to undergo a urine and hair follicle drug screening before being able to see his 8-year-old son Bentley by ex Maci Bookout on last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG. He had previously left a 30-day rehab program after 21 days due to his heroin use.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked by a producer in Monday’s episode how he’s been doing without the ability to see his son, Edwards replies, “It’s been hard, very stressful.”

After bringing up the drug test both Bookout and his lawyer want him to take before he asks for greater custody rights, Edwards drops a bombshell.

“I’m not gonna do that, because it’s not entirely out of my system,” he admits.

Edwards says he’s going to take a hair follicle test just for his own curiosity, but adds he’s always heard that heroin can be detected for up to a year.

Fans were confused that Edwards could say he’s clean while also admitting he still has drugs in his system.

#teenmomog heroin stays in your urine for a week and saliva for a day. So Ryan you’re saying you at least can’t text back and tell her you’re working on staying clean that it’s still in your hair, but you can take the other two tests to prove sobriety. — ali konst (@ultraslim12) December 19, 2017

If you don’t want to take drug screen because it’s not all out of your system, that means you are still using! #TeenMomOG — michellejensen (@ragincajunsaint) December 19, 2017

Until its out of his system I would keep Bentley away too. #TeenMomOG — PamelaR (@VolGirl2012) December 19, 2017

In the season premiere of the MTV show, Edwards’ new wife Mackenzie Standifer admitted to a producer that he was spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs before he went away to rehab.

But a 30-day program didn’t seem like enough to Bookout.

“I can tell you right now if he comes home before the 30 days [and] then if you don’t do what you need to do outside of your recovery as far as Bentley is concerned and as far as staying sober for real, then we’re done,” she told him. “It’s not just anybody we’re talking about, we’re talking about my child’s life.”

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom