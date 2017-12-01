Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says Serious Girlfriend Is His First Real Love

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in love, and it’s looking like a “shore” thing.

#DollarDollarBillYa’ll #Miami #BartonG #StillTravelingOnePlaneAtATime #BaeCation #another1 A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

The Jersey Shore star has been dating his girlfriend, Jen, with whom he has posted several pictures on Instagram.

The two are apparently head over heels for each other, he told Us.

“Yes — we are serious,” Ortiz-Magro said. “She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

The two have discussed marriage, the 31-year-old revealed.

“We think about it,” Ortiz-Magro said. “One day I am in Vegas and the next day I am on The Shore again. So yes, we think about it, but right now things are good.”

Before Jen, Ortiz-Magro was linked to Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, whom he fell for while filming the E! show, Famously Single.

While the two called things off just a few months after beginning their romance, he says the two are still on good terms.

“When I see Malika, we are just fine,” Ortiz-Magro said. “We were there for 18 days and things just get heated and you tend to fall into these things, but we are cool. We both have moved on and are happy.”

Haqq was Ortiz-Magro’s second televised relationship, the first being with Jersey Shore castmate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, throughout the show’s original run from 2009 to 2012. The two broke up for good in 2014, and a source revealed to Us that their relationship is part of the reason she decided not to return for the Jersey Shore reboot.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source said. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Giancola is currently dating Christian Biscardi.

The reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is scheduled for 2018, and will include Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D’ Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.