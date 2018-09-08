Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Photo of 5-Month-Old Daughter Sparks Concern Among Fans

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cannot catch a break with internet critics, who did not hesitate to criticize his parenting choices after sharing the latest photo of baby Ariana.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his daughter with controversial ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. In the photo, the 5-month-old baby looks into the camera as she wears an adorable ruffled shirt and matching bow on her head and some baggy, ripped jeans.

The outfit did not sit well with some of his followers, CafeMom first reported, who criticized the dad’s choice to dress his baby girl in what they thought to be an inappropriate outfit.

“She’s adorable but don’t dress her like this… she’s to (sic) pure and beautiful to be dress like trash,” one user wrote.

“I prayed for you and your daughter about what people are saying…please take wise counsel from all of us…this outfit is completely inappropriate for an infant. It is not so much the clothing..but what kind of example you are teaching her from infancy…Please know we all care and want to help,” another user wrote.

“The baby is cute but the outfit is not never seen ripped jeans on a baby,” a third user wrote.

Given that the baby is only five months old, other commenters chose to shower her with compliments, also telling the reality star to not mind the haters.

“Why would ya’ll be hatin’ on a baby, seriously grow up, people ALWAYS have to find something wrong with EVERYTHING,” one user wrote, coming to baby Ariana’s defense.

“That is just too much cuteness,” another one gushed.

“Such a precious gift you’ve been given. She’s beautiful!” a third one commented.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed baby Ariana back in April. The couple’s relationship has seen some rough patches too, with many public moments currently airing on the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

After an altercation that led to Harley’s arrest on domestic battery allegations, the couple appears to be back together and have returned to posting photo of the themselves together on their social media, as well as of their baby girl.

Ortiz-Magro made headlines just two days ago for putting his Las Vegas home for sale after all the drama that’s gone down this season. However, he announced that after taking a break from filming, he is back working on the MTV reality series.

“Love my fans thanks for the support and kind words thru everything! Damnnn Daniel back with the white vans lmao!!!! #FistPump,” he added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

