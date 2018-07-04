Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Baby Ariana on Beach Trip Amid Jen Harley Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back on the Jersey Shore — and this time, he brought his 3-month-old daughter, Ariana. Just over a week after his ex and Ariana’s mother, Jen Harley, was arrested for domestic battery, Ortiz-Magro shared photos with Ariana headed back to the beach.

In an Instagram Story shared Tuesday, Ortiz-Magro geotagged himself and Ariana at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on their way back home to Jersey. “Someone’s excited to go to Jersey,” the 32-year-old wrote in a hashtag.

Earlier in the day, he had uploaded a video of a babbling Ariana, joking that it was the first episode of her new podcast, Chats With Ariana In The Morning. In a hashtag for that update, he wrote that she’s “excited to meet the rest of her NY/NJ family.”

Later, he shared a video of Fourth of July fireworks on the Jersey Shore.

The escalating drama between Ortiz-Magro and Harley that started on season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation culminated last Sunday when Harley was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting Ortiz-Magro and dragging him with a car.

While Harley was driving them, as well as Ariana, home from a barbecue, the two allegedly got into an argument and Harley hit Ortiz-Magro in the face. He reportedly asked her to stop the car, but when he got tangled in his seatbelt she took off again, dragging him alongside the car.

“Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Harley was released on $3,000 bail and it was reported this week that Harley will not be facing charges for the incident. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Justice Court told TMZ that the case won’t be moving forward and that it will officially be dropped later this month. It’s unclear why prosecutors have suddenly decided to drop the charges.

After the incident, a police report later showed Harley’s claim that Ortiz-Magro had actually hit her first in their altercation in the car.

Meanwhile, Ortiz-Magro has missed several shooting sessions of season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Us Weekly reports. Even while he was in Las Vegas, he could not make filming due to his struggles with Harley.

“Ronnie stayed back,” a source said. “He’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

Ortiz-Magro is reportedly considering hiring a family attorney so as to ensure that Ariana is not solely in her mother’s care; TMZ reports that he would reportedly ask for joint custody in court if he does decide to hire a lawyer.

