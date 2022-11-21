'RHOP' Viewers React to Shameful Drink Toss

The highly anticipated drink toss finally aired on the Nov. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. As it turns out, the beef between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo had nothing to do with them at all. While on a trip to Miami that Thornton organized, she called up Peter Thomas and advises him of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach lounge and restaurant. During the call, he tells her that he has "beef" with Osefo due to conversations regarding a potential joint restaurant venture stalling. Thornton tells some of her co-stars about the call before confronting Osefo about it at dinner.

Baffled, Osefo wonders why Thornton is so invested. Light jabs are traded about why Osefo doesn't have "beef" with men other than her husband before Thornton aggressively throws a drink in Osefo's face after becoming upset that Osefo says they differ in the way they communicate with men while married. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon sided with Thornton, and fans have been expressing their outrage on social media.