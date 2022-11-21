'RHOP' Viewers React to Shameful Drink Toss

By Brenda Alexander

The highly anticipated drink toss finally aired on the Nov. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. As it turns out, the beef between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo had nothing to do with them at all. While on a trip to Miami that Thornton organized, she called up Peter Thomas and advises him of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach lounge and restaurant. During the call, he tells her that he has "beef" with Osefo due to conversations regarding a potential joint restaurant venture stalling. Thornton tells some of her co-stars about the call before confronting Osefo about it at dinner.

Baffled, Osefo wonders why Thornton is so invested. Light jabs are traded about why Osefo doesn't have "beef" with men other than her husband before Thornton aggressively throws a drink in Osefo's face after becoming upset that Osefo says they differ in the way they communicate with men while married. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon sided with Thornton, and fans have been expressing their outrage on social media. 

It's time for the green-eyed bandits to be held accountable

Fans were even more perplexed by Dixon and Bryant seemingly pushing more drama. Dixon even pulled out her phone to record the interim and aftermath.

prevnext

Call Andy Cohen

The Bravo honcho has been accused of barely scratching the surface of discussions of physical violence that take place on the show. This time, fans say he needs to do a deeper dive.

prevnext

Others would have reacted differently

After Thornton tossed the drink, Osefo never retaliated. Things escalated a second time with Thornton trying to use her physicality, and she still maintained control. The idea that Dixon continued to scream Osefo's words after being attacked were antagonistic doesn't make any sense.

prevnext

The whole argument was dumb

Fans can't believe things escalated to the point it did, especially because the argument was petty and none of Thornton's business. Her tossing a drink was unwarranted by many.

prevnext

The convenience

Fans point out that Gizelle and Robyn have a history of going against people they innately dislike, even if the person they dislike is in the right. And they want such issues to be addressed moving forward, specifically at the reunion.

prevnext
0comments

The hypocrisy

The cast were outage over Monique Samuels physically attacking Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. Osefo says cast members who side with Thornton are hypocrites as the majority of the cast iced Samuels out after the altercation.

prev
Start the Conversation

of