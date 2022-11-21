'RHOP' Viewers React to Shameful Drink Toss
The highly anticipated drink toss finally aired on the Nov. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. As it turns out, the beef between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo had nothing to do with them at all. While on a trip to Miami that Thornton organized, she called up Peter Thomas and advises him of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach lounge and restaurant. During the call, he tells her that he has "beef" with Osefo due to conversations regarding a potential joint restaurant venture stalling. Thornton tells some of her co-stars about the call before confronting Osefo about it at dinner.
Baffled, Osefo wonders why Thornton is so invested. Light jabs are traded about why Osefo doesn't have "beef" with men other than her husband before Thornton aggressively throws a drink in Osefo's face after becoming upset that Osefo says they differ in the way they communicate with men while married. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon sided with Thornton, and fans have been expressing their outrage on social media.
It's time for the green-eyed bandits to be held accountable
Robyn & Gisele were desdass antagonizing Wendy & pushing her to fight Mia bc they want her off the show REAL BAD. If Wendy threw that drink on Mia it would be a million man march outside bravo headquarters for her to be fired. #RHOP— Stacey (@Iam_ToniChilds) November 21, 2022
Fans were even more perplexed by Dixon and Bryant seemingly pushing more drama. Dixon even pulled out her phone to record the interim and aftermath.prevnext
Call Andy Cohen
I’m sorry I don’t think @Andy will be able to address this #RHOP BS properly ! This situation does not need to be turned into A JOKE…like he did Garcel !!— Ayans fashions (@9erchic4life) November 21, 2022
The Bravo honcho has been accused of barely scratching the surface of discussions of physical violence that take place on the show. This time, fans say he needs to do a deeper dive.prevnext
Others would have reacted differently
Wendy fought with her words. Call it antagonistic if you want but she exercised serious control. Because after that drink being thrown I was laying Mia tf out!!! #RHOP— Cherryberry 🇹🇹🇹🇹 (@Cheryl_Bourne) November 21, 2022
After Thornton tossed the drink, Osefo never retaliated. Things escalated a second time with Thornton trying to use her physicality, and she still maintained control. The idea that Dixon continued to scream Osefo's words after being attacked were antagonistic doesn't make any sense.prevnext
The whole argument was dumb
Why are they so concerned about another woman’s business opportunities?! The hate is real #RHOP— Eddie Osefo, Esq. (@IamEddieO) November 21, 2022
Fans can't believe things escalated to the point it did, especially because the argument was petty and none of Thornton's business. Her tossing a drink was unwarranted by many.prevnext
The convenience
Robyn and Gizelle’s reaction to this situation just prove why I’ll never take either of them seriously. Only against certain behavior when it’s convenient and it’s someone they dislike. Seeing the stance they both had in season 5 suddenly change is telling. #RHOP— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) November 21, 2022
Fans point out that Gizelle and Robyn have a history of going against people they innately dislike, even if the person they dislike is in the right. And they want such issues to be addressed moving forward, specifically at the reunion.prevnext
The hypocrisy
WENDY SAID WHAT SHE SAID! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/v47Hb4Kz2i— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 21, 2022
The cast were outage over Monique Samuels physically attacking Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. Osefo says cast members who side with Thornton are hypocrites as the majority of the cast iced Samuels out after the altercation.prev