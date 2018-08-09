‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Hopes Dorinda Medley ‘Gets Help’ After Drunken Fight

Holding grudges. Despite making up during their boat ride from hell, Real Housewives of New York City friends Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley are still not over their explosive vacation spat.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Medley told Bethenny Frankel she felt bad for what she had said to the newly-sober de Lesseps, and would be returning to therapy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While on vacation in Colombia, Medley shocked her longtime friend by telling her she wasn’t the Housewife “with a mugshot” when de Lesseps called her out for “turning” after a few drinks. For the former Countess, who was still recovering from her drunken Palm Beach arrest just a few months earlier, the comment was the final straw in their friendship.

“You know, I have no relationship basically with Dorinda after Colombia, because I’m so horrified by what she thinks of me,” de Lesseps told the cameras. “I hope she takes a look at herself now and says, ‘Oh my God, I need to go and take care of this’ and gets help.”

Talking to Frankel, she admitted how much the fight hurt her feelings.

“I’m not the kind of person to hold grudges, but you know what, it burns. You know what I mean? It’s like a knot in my stomach that’s still there, it doesn’t go away right away, as much as I forgive her…”

She continued, to the camera, “It’s hard to ignore drunken attacks from Dorinda when she’s your friend and she comes gunning for you. That’s hard to ignore. They always say though, you hurt the ones you love the most. So unfortunately, she loves me, but in the wrong way.”

Both Real Housewives cast members have dealt with issues surrounding their alcohol consumption this season.

After being arrested for alleged drunken battery of a security officer in December, de Lesseps got clean and sober at rehab, boasting six months clean before returning for another brief stint in an alcohol treatment facility prior to the season’s finale filming. She recently returned home and has been performing on her Countess and Friends Cabaret Tour.

Medley, meanwhile, was accused by Frankel of being “a drunk” earlier in the season after her slurred dramatics at a Be Strong charity dinner embarrassed the Skinnygirl mogul.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, Medley defended her alcohol consumption, telling her castmates not to judge where she was in life at the time.

“I think the only time you should be critical is if you’re directly hurting someone, or someone’s directly hurting someone,” Medley said. “Whatever Luann or I did, we did it to ourselves, you know?”

“One of the reasons why I was drinking away my sorrows was, I was really sad last fall,” she continued. “I was going through something. I had realized [my daughter], Hannah, had moved out, that job was over. I was in my 50s, you know, I’ve been a wife twice — that job’s over. What do I do now?”

“It was a transitional feeling, a little bit, like, misplaced,” she added. “I just stopped. You know, I stopped running in the wind and I kind of let the wind just pass me by, and I started to realize, hmm. This is kind of nice, you know? I can be selfish. I don’t have to look after anyone except me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Luann de Lesseps