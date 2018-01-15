Bethenny Frankel Puts Feud on Hold to Attend Funeral of Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby

Bethenny Frankel isn’t letting her feud with Jill Zarin get the best of her during a time of grief for Zarin.

Despite the ongoing feud between the two Real Housewives of New York cast members, on Monday, Frankel attended the funeral of Bobby Zarin, Zarin’s husband who died Saturday after a battle with cancer. See more photos here.

Other RHONY cast members in attendance at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City were Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon and Aviva Drescher with her husband, Reid H. Drescher.

Other celebrities in attendance included Donald Trump’s ex wife, Marla Maples, Patti Stanger of Million Dollar Matchmaker, Danielle Staub of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey and Marysol Patton of The Real Housewives Of Miami.

A tearful Frankel comforted Zarin outside the chapel. The two women embraced before Frankel walked away.

The two had often sparred on the reality TV series with Frankel telling Zarin to “get a hobby.” Later, Frankel said she thought Zarin told other cast members not to film with her because she had gotten a spinoff.

“Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.” One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: “It’s all good,” and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 14, 2018

On Sunday, there were hints that the feud had ended as Frankel tweeted, ” ‘Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: ‘It’s all good,’ and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP.”

Frankel later tweeted again, saying it was Bobby’s idea to feature her on RHONY.

“The first housewives producer who found me in the Hamptons just emailed me to tell me that it was Bobby who suggested me to her for RHONY,” Frankel wrote.

Zarin shared the news of the passing of her husband on social media with a heartfelt message.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby made his fortune as a real estate developer and was the founder of Zarin Fabrics.

In 2009, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and went through radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed. However, in 2013, doctors discovered the cancer had spread to his lungs, forcing him to get more treatment.

In November 2016, it was revealed that he had a cancerous brain tumor.

Zarin shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on Sunday

“Rest in Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart,” she wrote. “Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me… for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be.”

Despite his death, Zarin says her husband’s legacy will thrive.

“I will never forget you… your legacy lives on though your beautiful children and grandchildren,” she continued. “I will continue to raise money and awareness for ITOG (International Thyroid Oncology Group) so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw.”

“I will continue to honor you and make you proud. You taught me so many lessons,” Zarin said, offering up a few of the light-hearted marital riffs the pair shared. “I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.”

Zarin and Bobby celebrated 18 years of marriage earlier in January. The pair shared no children together, but he was an active stepfather to Zarin’s daughter, Allyson Shapiro. He is also survived by three biological children, Jonathan, David and Jennifer, from a previous relationship.