‘RHONY’ Alum Jill Zarin Wants to ‘Be Happy Again’ After Husband Bobby’s Death

Jill Zarin is trying to move on after the death of her husband Bobby Zarin. The Real Housewives of New York City alum opened up about life as a widow to Us Weekly Saturday at her 6th Annual Luxury Luncheon at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York.

“Life moves on and I want to be happy again,” she told the publication. “[Bobby would] want me to be happy.”

Zarin also revealed that she still feels her late husband’s presence even after he passed away in January after a prolonged battle with cancer.

“When I hear a song or I’ll get a sign, I believe in all that. I’m very spiritual,” she told the publication. “Even, like, the rain … It rained last night for hours, pouring, and look at this! This is the best weather you could have … So I think Bobby has control over the light.”

The reality TV personality said she knows her late husband is “always proud” of her, despite his side of the family’s decision not to attend the event honoring him.

“His daughter [Jennifer Zarin] said that she felt uncomfortable coming to the Hamptons so soon … I understand that I have to respect it,” she explained. “I talk to [his family still], absolutely. You know, not as often, obviously, as if Bobby [were] here. But I’m trying to live up to what he asked me to do and to keep a good relationship and I am.”

Zarin has been dipping a toe back into the dating pool recently as well with new beau Gary Brody, Us Weekly previously reported.

“Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to,” she said in early July. “He only wants the best for me and my daughter [Ally Shapiro].”

Zarin made a brief appearance on RHONY during this ongoing season as the current cast grieved Bobby’s death alongside her at his funeral. But she won’t be coming back as a main character in place of Carole Radziwill, who announced she was leaving the show after Season 10 last week.

“It’s not true,” she said, when asked at Saturday’s event about the rumors she would be reclaiming her apple.

When asked if she would ever return to the series, Zarin said she would “as a friend.”

“They haven’t called,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Jill Zarin