‘RHONY’ Fans Rip Into Luann De Lesseps Following Arrest

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps has been released from jail at last, but she might not be happy with what she sees on Twitter.

The reality star had a catastrophic run-in with the law overnight, arrested in the early hours of this morning on five charges, four of which are felonies.

Palm Beach Police say she’s being charged with battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and two counts of corruption by threat of a public servant. As she was being apprehended, de Lesseps allegedly shouted “I’m going to kill you all” at the cops.

De Lesseps is expected back in court on Jan. 25. As she was being processed today though, the judge reportedly made a passing remark hinting that she might have a drinking problem.

It looks like many fans of Real Housewives of New York agree with him, because Twitter was a sea of brutal jokes at de Lesseps’ expense today.

The reality star is known for enjoying her drinks, and she’s known for her catty comebacks. Hopefully she can take it as well as she can dish it, because her fans weren’t gentle once they learned about her arrest.

