‘RHONY’ Alum Cindy Barshop Reveals One of Her 9-Year-Old Twins Is Transgender After Mario Lopez’s Remarks

Real Housewives of New York City alum Cindy Barshop is coming forward and opening up about raising a transgender child after Mario Lopez’s comments about allowing kids to determine their gender sparked backlash for being harmful to the trans community. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Barshop revealed that son Jesse, 9, is transgender, while twin sister Zoe is cisgender.

“When a child feels comfortable and open, identity issues are able to be discussed in the family environment,” the reality personality told PEOPLE. “I believe living in creating an open and positive home so they are able to express themselves.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m hoping that the more awareness that we bring that people understand that trans is an identity and has absolutely nothing to do with sexuality,” she added.

Barshop felt compelled to come forward with her family’s story after Lopez made a comment on The Candace Owens Show in June, saying, “My God, if you’re 3 years old, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then. It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

The Saved by the Bell star said kids should be able to express themselves, but “at the same time, you got to be the adult in the situation,” saying any talk of gender prior to a child’s teen years is “way too young.”

Barshop revealed her son had a “poignant” response when she told him of Lopez’s comments.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you tell him that we learn about this in 5th grade and he needs to go back to 5th grade.’ It shows how evolved our children are and hopefully the adults will catch up,” she said.

Since the Extra host’s comments resurfaced at the end of July, Lopez apologized for his comments in a statement.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he said. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Cindy Barshop