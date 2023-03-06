Heather Dubrow's Youngest Child, 12, Comes out as Transgender, Goes by Name Ace

Heather Dubrow's youngest child is living his truth! The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, shared Saturday in honor of International Sons Day that her and husband Terry Dubrow's 12-year-old child has come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace. Posting a beach photo of "Ace" written in the sand, Heather showed her support in the caption.

"We love you, our youngest son, Ace," she wrote. "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too."

Heather and Terry, 64, are also parents to twins Nick and Max, 19, and Kat, 16. In June 2020, Max came out as bisexual, telling PopCulture at the time, "I didn't really expect for my coming out to be as big as it was, because I didn't really know what to expect. I was going to put it on my Instagram and call it a day. ...It kind of became a bigger thing than I expected." The 7 Year Stitch star said at the time that she was "so proud" of her daughter for coming out, as her only goal as a mom was to raise "healthy, functioning humans." Heather continued, "All I ever wanted to do was to create an environment where my kids felt comfortable to be themselves."

In February 2022, Dubrow shared that her daughter Kat had come out as a lesbian, telling PEOPLE, "We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans." Talking about Ace at the time, Terry said he had "always been incredibly strong-willed" and was a "very complex, layered person" who was "going through a lot of self-exploration" at the time. Heather added, "Everyone always looked at [Ace] because [Ace] dresses 'like a boy', which, I hate those kinds of labels. It's clothing. Clothing should just be clothing at this point."