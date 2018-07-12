‘RHONY’ Stars Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Spar Over Same Man During Speed Dating

New York may be a big city, but it certainly was a small world for Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer during Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

What started as a fun group outing to a speed dating event for the frenemies — as well as co-stars Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan — quickly turned into an awkward evening when both Housewives set their eyes on a man name Brian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brian initially bought Singer a glass of wine, but then settled down into what appeared to be a chemistry-filled conversation with Frankel, despite her saying at first that he was not her type.

“I think you’re super cool,” he told the Skinny Girl mogul. “I think you’re awesome.”

“Thank you. Aww that’s super nice,” she responded, hugging him. “Thank you, that was very sweet. I think the same thing about you, I think it took balls to come here, I really do. I appreciate it.”

“It was a little romantic, walking in and being like, ‘Oh my God…’ ” she added, implying that she may have just experienced love (or lust) at first sight.

“I’m always 100 percent honest with everyone,” she told Brian. “Doesn’t mean it’s not going to hurt somebody else, but I’m single — I’m completely single.”

Just when things were looking good for Brian and Frankel, Singer swooped in to bring Brian a drink of her own.

“Since you were kind enough to bring me a drink, I thought I’d bring you a drink,” she told him before turning and leaving.

“I don’t really care who he likes,” she said prior. “He brought me a drink so I want to bring him a drink.”

But Frankel wasn’t buying it, miming like she was Singer in a confessional interview by putting a drink between her breasts and murmuring with a sexy voice.

What would normally be an awkward moment between friends was taken to the next level based on Singer’s tense relationship with Frankel right now.

But the irony of the feud was that the organizer of the speed dating event was planning all along to set Brian up with Radziwill, who got left in the dust during the date.

“I didn’t get to meet the guy Rori wanted me to meet because he was being devoured by Ramona and Bethenny,” she joked.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo