‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel Explodes on ‘Narcissistic’ Luann de Lesseps

The friendship between Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps came to a crashing down in a heated argument over — what else — a cabaret performance.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, feelings continued to be hurt on both sides after Bethenny left Luann’s Halloween performance early to return home and be with 9-year-old daughter Bryn, which struck the Countess as rude. For Bethenny, who helped Luann through her 2017 arrest and subsequent rehab stays, picking at the small parenting issue seemed ungrateful.

Coming together after the incident, the two wasted no time getting down to brass tacks.

“I mean, I was hoping you would stay, you know?” Luann told Bethenny of the tension between the two.

“I mean, I love you, but I’m there for three hours. I had to let my babysitter go,” Bethenny added, gesturing at Dorinda Medley, “She told me you said, ‘I was like, why is she leaving to go home and watch Bryn sleep?’”

“Well, because I imagine a child, at 8 years old, by 11:30 is sleeping,” Luann answered.

“Right, but guess what?” the Skinnygirl mogul hit back. “Tomorrow’s school. So I would like to watch her wake up. And also, I don’t have a nanny. I have housekeeper that I have baby sit, so I don’t like to keep her out until one o’clock in the morning the next day.”

Despite Lu’s acknowledgment that her friend came to her “rescue” in a number of ways, she pressed, “It would be nice to have you celebrate the good things that happen to me, like performing.”

“Luann, I’m a mother of an 8-year-old in third grade. It’s Halloween,” Bethenny clapped back. “I’m a mom.”

“I know that. I’m a mom, too. Don’t talk to me like I’m not a mom,” Luann said of her adult children, ramping up the fight to a level that was truly heated.

“I’m hurt that you would say something negative about the choices I’m making to go home when I didn’t say anything about the choices that you’re making. And it actually really did hurt me, to be honest,” Bethenny said of Lu’s decision to perform in clubs while early on in her sobriety journey, calling her “narcissistic” in her desire for people to be there for her regardless.

“I’ve done Luann,” Bethenny told the cameras as the fight came to a head of her friend’s difficult summer spent leaning on her. “It’s enough.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo