‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring on Vacation Amid Husband Joe’s Legal Issues

Teresa Giudice seems to be having the vacation of a lifetime in Mykonos, Greece. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted with friends on the beach, without her wedding ring, as her husband Joe Giudice remains in ICE custody. Photos showed the reality star wearing a black, two-piece bikini, several bracelets and rung on her middle finger.

Teresa has been sharing many photos while on her getaway as her husband continues to be detained in an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania, where he has been held since his release from prison in March.

Take a look at the photos, released by PEOPLE, here.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” Joe’s attorney James Leonard Jr. told the outlet when he was released after a 41-month sentence.

“His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Giudice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him,” Leonard added.

Joe’s immigration problems started after an immigration court ruled to deport him to his native Italy in October 2018. Joe filed an appeal a month later. He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship and, according to U.S. Law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of a “crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

He was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. in May as he waits for final ruling. His next trial date has not been announced.

Teresa has previously spoken about the difficulties of having Joe absent for Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she said in a Bravo Insider video. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through,” she continued. “They should have their daddy here.”

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

The reality star has not commented on the recent images, though she has said in the past that she and Joe don’t dwell on each other wearing their wedding rings at all times. Teresa, however, previously said that she would not move to Italy with her husband should he be deported.