‘RHONJ’ Cast Member Dolores Catania Suffers Tragic Holiday Loss

Dolores Catania’s family is having a tough holiday season after her grandmother died just two days after Christmas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s grandmother Elizabeth Spagnola passed away Wednesday at the age of 104 after suffering a fatal heart attack the day before, Radar Online reports.

Spagnola appeared briefly on the Bravo show with her grandmother, and the two were very close.

“She lived through every war except the civil war,” Catania told Radar about her grandmother. “She walked through the Holland Tunnel the day it opened.”

The 46-year-old revealed that her grandmother was in good health her whole life, saying, “She remembered my phone number by heart.”

At Spagnola’s 104th birthday party, she told NorthJersey.com what she thought of appearing on her granddaughter’s show.

“It was something different,” she said. “You knew the whole world was going to hear what you were saying.

She spoke about her long life, saying: “It feels good — you did what you had to do. There’s nothing you can do about it. No regrets. I did everything I wanted.”

Photo credit: Bravo