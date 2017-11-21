‘RHONJ’ Cast Reportedly Asked to Stop Fighting on Social Media by Bravo

Bravo has reportedly had to ask the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to lay off of each other on social media amid a tense season.

“Everyone is getting in trouble for all the trash talking they’re doing to each other,” a network source reportedly told Radar.

“Bravo had enough and called a meeting with all of the ladies,” including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub, the source said. “Everyone was told to stop fighting online and that they needed to save the drama for the reunion!”

Josephs and Flicker have been going at each other all season, with Josephs calling her castmate “Soggy Flicker” over her constant emotional state, and Flicker freaking out on Josephs, saying, “She and her pigtails can go f— themselves.”

There’s also been drama over the cake fight storyline that simply won’t die as well as Catania’s unconventional relationship with her ex.

A lot of this drama has been rehashed on Twitter. After last week’s episode in which Flicker called Josephs out at a women’s empowerment retreat, Josephs took to social media with a sarcastic jab at her frenemy.

So this empowerment “#seminar” is all about “teaching” or pushing someone to be a facade and love that facade. From rewriting your dating profile to consulting a plastic surgeon, so you can really get to #knowyourworth by redesigning it with specialists. Very #empowering. #RHONJ — Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) November 16, 2017

Flicker hit right back, of course.

I hope you enjoyed tonight’s episode of #RHONJ – How much more can I take when one apologizes & then throws me under the bus to my so called friends, one who mocks my husband, my profession, my hysterectomy and now my relationship with my son. What’s next? #RHONJ — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) November 16, 2017

Apparently the network has had enough, and wants the cast to play nice until the reunion, when they can take advantage of all the Housewife anger.

“Bravo loves the drama, but they don’t want the ladies telling too much, they want the reunion to end the season with a big bang,” the insider said. “So, they told them all to cut it out until they’re face to face.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.