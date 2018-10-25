‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Denies Being an Alcoholic

D’Andra Simmons is done with her drinking being the talk of the town. On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the fallout from LeeAnne Locken’s accusation that her former best friend is drinking too much escalated to that of being an “alcoholic.”

In last week’s episode, Locken took her friend aside to tell her she was concerned for her after she had been spending more time with co-star Brandi Redmond, drinking and showing up to a charity function tipsy.

“I worry that whenever you and Brandi are together that it’s always about alcohol. I know Brandi is under a lot of stress at home and I feel like she is escaping through alcohol and I just don’t want her to be, you’re the person she escapes through alcohol with because you have a bigger life than that,” Locken said.

This set Simmons off, especially with her father dying by suicide when he was “in a drunken rage.”

“I grew up with an alcoholic father. That for me is a sensitive topic. … I know a lot about alcohol issues. … I don’t even know what to say. … I’m mad and I’m hurt,” she said, denying the implication.

And while in Wednesday’s episode Locken continued to call her friend an “alcoholic,” telling her to “drink less,” Kameron Westcott began to pile on.

“It’s totally fine to drink at charity events and day events. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s always good to have fun,” she told Simmons. “I think it’s just the line of what level you’re at [and] how intoxicated you are.”

“With Brandi, LeeAnne was just telling you to be cautious,” she added. “I was just saying be cautious, too. I could care less. But I don’t trust other people in our group that they will not talk. And it takes two seconds for Brandi to run off and tell somebody. Two seconds later, the whole world knows.”

Mother-in-law Jimmy Westcott joined in on the teetotalling train as well, saying Simmons might be throwing away her reputation in Dallas society.

“In a city like Dallas, it’s a conservative city with a lot of people who talk,” Jimmy told Simmons. “People like Kameron and LeeAnne that care about you and love you, it hurts their feelings — it hurts them when people are talking about you about something you might do. The truth of the matter is, they do talk. When you do march to this different drummer, you can get criticized.”

But Simmons didn’t appreciate the warning to stay away from the bottle — and from Redmond.

“I felt like I was being given a warning because I’m badly behaved,” she told Kameron later. “My feelings were really hurt. … It felt like she was giving us a warning about us not being able to be friends. I felt like I was attacked by the two of you saying you should worry about who your friends are and who you’re hanging out with.”

She continued, “It’s none of her damn business. It’s nobody’s business. That’s the whole point. It’s not about what people think, it’s the fact that it was even said to me.”

But Kameron didn’t take kindly to the implications Simmons made about Jimmy minding her own business.

“It actually really shocks me that you would be offended by it because Jimmy would never be out to get you,” Kameron said, before getting up and leaving. “That’s insane. I’m offended. I’m actually blindsided and shocked that this conversation is happening.”

“I’m completely done,” Kameron later told costar Cary Deuber after running off. “[Simmons’] being a crazy b—. She’s saying Jimmy’s being offensive to her. This is insane. I can’t help people in Dallas talking about her. I am done with this. I’m done with it. People have told me so many mean and hurtful things about her and I will not bring them up ever. But the fact that I defend her and she treats me like this? And for her to disrespect my mother-in-law like that? Peace out.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

