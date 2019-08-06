‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Will ‘Never Speak’ to Kelly Dodd Again After This Season (Exclusive)

Tamra Judge’s friendship with Kelly Dodd is over for good, the Real Housewives of Orange County star confided to PopCulture.com ahead of the Bravo show’s Season 14 premiere Tuesday.

The co-stars’ relationship began to implode publicly during filming in April, when a clip surfaced on social media appearing to show Judge saying Dodd had pushed her mother down the stairs. While Judge later clarified she was defending her co-star against the accusation from another cast member, it appeared to have been the beginning of the end when it comes to their friendship.

“I kind of played peacekeeper between Kelly and Vicki throughout the season,” Judge told PopCulture.com as part of her partnership with Fiber One. “But near the end, Kelly turned on me.”

“I’ll never speak to her again,” she added. “Sometimes people go too low.”

Despite the tension brewing in Orange County, there’s still plenty of fun to be had when it comes to the cast this season, consisting of Judge, Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke. (As well as with fellow Housewives Dorinda Medley, Melissa Gorga, Sonja Morgan and Porsha Williams in the Fiber One “Work Done” video).

“Honestly, I’m pretty good at these things when it comes to intuition,” Judge said of adding Windham-Burke to the cast. “Braunwyn is probably one of the best decisions they’ve made in a long time as far as casting.”

Calling the blogger “extremely open,” Judge said the newbie brings “something very, very interesting to the show.”

Windham-Burke may still be on the Tres Amigas’ good side after filming her first season, but Judge teased, “She got herself into trouble.”

Beador is also back on her game following two years of being a “downer” during her contentious divorce from husband David Beador, Judge revealed, saying fans will get to see, once more, “Skinny Shannon having fun.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 returns to Bravo Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

