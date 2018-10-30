‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador ‘Incredibly Hurt’ After Jamaica Meltdown

Shannon Beador is apologizing for her screaming meltdown while on vacation with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, but she isn’t totally over what went down.

Beador, 54, clashed with all the other women in a knockdown drag-out fight during last week’s episode of the Bravo series, when the women alleged that she is suffering from depression and using alcohol to get through her divorce from husband David Beador.

After a threat to production, Shannon disappeared for a whole day, but returned to film with a group dinner begun by an apology.

“To address the elephant in the room, I appreciate you guys giving me the time and space because I’m the person, when I’m upset, I need to take a step back,” Shannon explained. “After last night, I am incredibly hurt. I know there are discussions that have to be had at some point, and we can do that. But I needed the time.”

But friend Kelly Dodd wasn’t ready to forgive and forget just yet, especially after her concerned texts to Shannon went unreturned for a full day.

“Thanks for finally coming, I’ve been calling you. I was worried about you,” Dodd told Shannon. “All you had to say was to have manners and to be kind and nice. You could have legit just said, ‘I’m here.’ It was hurtful, Shannon. I was worried about you.”

“It’s just so ironic that she’s the one with the least manners,” she continued to the camera. “She went through all these cotillions and it’s like, girl, you don’t have any manners. Shannon has no idea of the stress that she’s put on us today. She has no idea how worried we were, and that’s the kind of apology we’re going to get?”

Newcomer Emily Simpson added, “I think what the issue is you talk about so much going on in your life and we supporting you and that’s great, but we just don’t feel like it’s reciprocated. I really want to be friends with you, Shannon.”

She even admitted to Gina Kirschenheiter that hearing about her ongoing divorce has triggered emotions about her own split.

“I think that with you, Gina, to be honest with you, I have a very difficult time hearing that you’re going through a divorce and he’s still you’re best friend, because that’s what I wanted in my life,” Shannon said. “When you said that I was judging you, that wasn’t my intent. My intent was just to impart the experience and the information, because I started my process with a very optimistic attitude.”

But bestie Tamra Judge wasn’t going to let her off the hook that way, confronting her later in a one-on-one conversation and accusing her of being a bad friend, ignoring Judge’s ongoing problems with her husband’s health and only focusing on the negatives in her own life.

The accusation of being a “s— stirrer” took things over the line for Judge, who told a shocked Shannon, “You’re not going to talk to me like that ever.”

In the end, the two hugged it out, with Shannon realizing she needed to be more open to her friend’s life and Judge feeling positively about standing up for herself.

“Clearly there’s hurt feelings on both sides,” Shannon told the camera. “There has to be communication to have a healthy relationship.”

“I love Shannon, she’s one of my dearest friends,” Judge added in her own confessional. “But I don’t want this friendship to be one-sided.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo