‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Is Making Her Return to the Series After 2 Years

Meghan King Edmonds will retune to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 14. Two years after leaving the series, the reality television personality is set to return as a friend on the show, set to appear in scenes with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

King Edmonds first joined the show in Season 10 in 2015, when she and husband Jim Edmonds — a St. Louis Cardinals player at the time — were newly married and traveling back and forth between their home in St. Louis and one in Orange County.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon her return to the show, however, Meghan is now a full-time St. Louis, Missouri resident and they are reportedly working on building their dream home, PEOPLE first reported.

The couple has also had to work on their relationship after accusations surfaced that Jim had been having an affair in June. He later admitted he had “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, and exchanging “lewd” photos with a woman via text message.

“We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated,” Meghan told DailyMail.com in an interview published Monday. “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

“I’ve just got to have faith that he’s not going to screw up. But I know he’s not going to screw up,” she said. “He really wants to make this work.”

Meghan also opened up to fans earlier this month, revealing her 13-month-old son Hart had “irreversible brain damage.”

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” King Edmonds revealed on her blog. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side. She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.”

“Hart has irreversible brain damage, it’s called PVL,” she continued. “Like I said, I already knew.”

Real Housewives of Orange County will return for Season 14 on Aug. 4. Judge, Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are all set to return, with new housewives Braunwyn Windham-Burke set to make her debut. Original Housewife Vicki Gunvalson will be a part of the season, though only as a Friend of the Housewives.