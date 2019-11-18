‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Says It Was ‘Really Weird’ When Her Estranged Husband and New Boyfriend Met

After a slew of relationship woes with her ex-husband, Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter has officially moved on with a new beau. And according to the reality star, her ex and her new man have indeed met — and their initial meeting wasn’t without a little bit of weirdness.

During a panel at BravoCon on Sunday, Nov. 17, with her fellow RHOC castmates, Gina related that her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, and her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, have met. “Matt sat down with Travis,” she said, per PEOPLE. “It was really weird for me. … But he said, ‘Don’t worry, he’s a really nice guy.’ “

Gina went on to explain to fans that Matt is “in a bad place now” and that he originally wasn’t thrilled to meet her new boyfriend. “At first he was not having it,” she said. “It created a bad situation between him and I.” Ultimately, things turned around for the better, particularly because of Gina and Matt’s three children, Nicholas, Luca, and Sienna. “He wanted to meet him because he’s around the kids,” she continued. “He accepted this was happening. Sometimes Matt can be stubborn but he always does at the end of the day put the kids first.”

“I’m in a good relationship, a healthy relationship,” she stressed to the crowd, adding that fans shouldn’t judge Matt too hard. “I’m trying to co-parent with Matt and doing the best I can. It’s hard.” Gina and Matt were previously together for 11 years before announcing that they had split in April 2018. At the time, the Real Housewife said that they had split on good terms and that they would still co-parent their children together. However, on Season 14 of RHOC, Gina claimed that Matt had cheated on her and carried on a relationship with the woman that he supposedly cheated with.

Of course, as previously mentioned, Gina has moved on after parting ways from Matt. In late September, she confirmed to the Daily Dish that her new romance with Travis was going well so far. She said, “It’s different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one. And I really like that it’s different and I’m happy. It’s good. So far, so good.”

The reality star also opened up about her relationship during an appearance on PEOPLE Now back in October. “We just really clicked from very early on,” Gina said. “We have the same perspective on a lot of stuff and a lot of the same values. We really make each other laugh. We’re both just goofballs. It works.”