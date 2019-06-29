‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Gives Disturbing Details of Estranged Husband’s Alleged Abuse

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter revealed the disturbing details behind the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of estranged husband Matthew Kirschenheiter. Kirschenheiter filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Matthew on Monday, two days after Matthew was arrested. She claims Matthew threatened to kill her earlier last week.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kirschenheiter, 35, claims her estranged husband threatened to kill her in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 22.

“Around 2:00 a.m., I awoke to the sound of someone pounding on my door and repeatedly ringing the doorbell. I went downstairs and checked the door, but no one was there,” the documents read. “[Matthew] had somehow gotten into my house and was furious. He told me his phone died and he had to walk home, and that he had been at my door for an hour.”

Kirschenheiter told Matthew she did not hear him at the door, which led him to becoming “enraged.” Then, he allegedly threw her onto the couch and began throwing furniture.

“I was scared and tried to get up, but he threw me down on the couch again. He was so angry; he was profusely sweating from head to toe. I was terrified,” Kirschenheiter claims in the documents. “[Matthew] was screaming in my face saying he was going to f—ing kill me. He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard. My ears rang. I begged him to stop… to calm down… but he kept hitting me.”

Matthew walked away and Kirschenheiter tried to leave the house to get a neighbor for help. But he allegedly “dragged” her back and said he would kill her again. She tried to “bring him back to reality,” but nothing worked. Even when she reminded him that their children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5 and Luca, 3 — were home, “it had not effect on him,” she claims.

Police were later called to the scene and arrested him. He was released on Sunday, June 23 and has not been charged with a crime yet. He also has not released a statement on the allegations.

Kirschenheiter filed for divorce in April 2018. However, it appeared the couple were on the road to working things out, since Kirschenheiter shared a birthday tribute to Matthew and shared another sweet message on Father’s Day on June 16.

In January, Kirschenheiter made headlines after she was arrested for driving under the influence in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. She later issued an apology statement.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly,” she said. “I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

