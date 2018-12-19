‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador’s Ex Files Order to Prevent Her From Drinking Around Their Kids

Shannon Beador’s estranged husband David Beador is taking another legal step against his ex in court, filing an order that could prevent the Real Housewives of Orange County star from drinking alcohol around their children, according to Us Weekly.

In the motion filed in the Superior Court of Orange County on Friday, amid the couple’s ongoing divorce, David claims, “The mother has publicly stated on television within the last month, she ‘self-medicates’ with alcohol. That behavior is detrimental to the children.”

If granted, Shannon would be prevented from drinking eight hours before or during her time with the couple’s 16-year-old daughter Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline, 14.

Throughout the most recent season of the Bravo reality series, Shannon’s co-stars regularly accused her of abusing alcohol while coping with the pain from her ongoing divorce.

“That was a big red flag for me … it just masks the pain,” Vicki Gunvalson said in an October episode of RHOC about her friend’s alcohol consumption. “I think she needs us. … She should get on something because sometimes you can’t handle your feelings. When Don and I were going through our separation and divorce, I did go on an anti-depressant because I couldn’t function, I was crying so much. It got me through the bumps.”

Beador defended herself against the “intervention,” however, telling her co-stars, “I’m not going on medication! I’m not doing it. I am entitled to feel what I’ve been feeling. I’m entitled to feel my pain. … I am who I am and I’m going through a lot of pain. And I get it, everybody’s going through a lot of pain. …[But] stop acting like I’m some goddamn mental case.”

Shannon and David announced they would divorce in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said in a statement at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Since then, David has moved on with girlfriend Lesley Cook, while Shannon has even dipped her toes in the dating pool.

After denying getting back out there throughout Season 13 of the Bravo series, co-star Tamra Judge outed Shannon for having a secret boyfriend she refused to film with.

Shannon denied having a beau, but said she had been seeing someone she “really liked” behind the scenes until he treated her “like crap.”

