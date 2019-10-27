‘RHOC’: Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Breaks Silence Over Latest Cheating Accusations

Jim Edmonds is speaking out after filing for divorce from wife Meghan King Edmonds. The Real Housewives of Orange County couple shocked fans Friday when the former baseball player filed for divorce after five years of marriage, just a couple of days after Meghan had said in an interview the pair were “working” on their relationship. After the filing news broke, reports surfaced Meghan had accused Jim of cheating on her with their nanny. Jim is now breaking his silence on the divorce, and the allegations.

“It’s dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful to all to allow a rumor to be spread to the world because of insecurities,” the former Major League baseball player told Us Weekly in a statement Saturday.

The statement comes hours after he shared a post to his Instagram Stories that hinted at the split.

“No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind.” He later shared an illustration of a woman angrily pointing a finger at a man with the words False Accusations Allegations at the bottom.

Jim’s statement also come shortly after cops were reportedly called to his St. Louis, Missouri, home for the second time in a few days. Meghan’s mom reportedly called authorities Saturday after Jim went to their house to pick up clothes while she was at a concert with their three kids, Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 16 months.

“The cops showed up and asked them what was going on. Jim said it was his house and he was getting his clothes as they told him to, when Meghan wasn’t there,” a source said of the incident. “The police made Meghan’s mom leave.”

Carly Wilson, one of Meghan and Jim’s four nannies, also spoke out denying the affair on her Instagram after a commenter asked her if the comments were true.

“The allegations are completely false,” she wrote.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source told the outlet Friday adding that the Edmonds family has four nannies and a live-in au pair.

“During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made,” the insider added.

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014. The couple made headlines earlier this year after text messages leaked showing Jim sending inappropriate messages to another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twins.