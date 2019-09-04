‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals Why She Missed the DUI Court Date That Led to Her Arrest Warrant

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter was issued a warrant for her arrest in April, and Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show showed Kirschenheiter’s reaction to the news, airing footage of the 35-year-old speaking to her parents about the situation.

The warrant had been issued after Kirschenheiter failed to appear at a hearing for her DUI arrest. The reality star’s former lawyer had filed a motion to move her court date to May but allegedly made an error, resulting in the legal mix-up. Kirschenheiter then hired former Orange County senior deputy district attorney Michael Fell the next day and he had her warrant recalled.

“My attorney put in to postpone this arraignment date but he didn’t check to confirm that it actually was accepted and it was denied. So as far as the courts are concerned, I just didn’t show up,” Kirschenheiter told her parents through tears during Tuesday’s episode. “If I didn’t hire him, I would have shown up at court this morning. Even me without a law degree knows when you have a court date to just show up to the f—ing court date!”

The mom of three added that she was not intentionally trying to avoid the situation.

“I’m not wiggling out of anything, I just don’t understand this process and I was hoping to have somebody guide me through it,” she said. “I could have gotten arrested! On the lam. Just to not show up to a court date, I look like such a loser. I would never do that.”

“This is not something that you play around with,” Kirschenheiter continued. “This is the law, and if they want to come and bring me to jail, they can come and bring me to jail, and there is nothing I can do about it. And I know this is not a place I want to go back, ever.”

The Bravo star was arrested in Rancho Santa Margarita, California after being stopped for a suspected traffic violation on Jan. 30. On Feb. 15, she was officially charged with two misdemeanors, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08, according to court records obtained by The Orange County Register. The complaint accused her of having a blood alcohol level of .20.

“I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta