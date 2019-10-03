‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Dishes on Her New Boyfriend Amid Divorce From Husband Matt

Gina Kirschenheiter certainly hasn’t had an easy path in love, but the Real Housewives of Orange County star is finding love again with new beau Travis Mullen amid her difficult divorce from ex Matt Kirschenheiter. After going Instagram official with her new romance earlier this week, the reality star opened up to Us Weekly about how Mullen is making her reconsider tying the knot for a second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

“It’s interesting. I really was thinking 100 percent, no way,” Kirschenheiter told the outlet . “It’s just a piece of paper, it’s just a contract — I’m not doing that again. There’s no reason, I already have my children. Being in this new relationship has kind of opened my mind a little bit to possibly, maybe [getting remarried]. So you never know. I’m staying open.”

Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage in April 2018, more than a year before he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and the star was granted a restraining order against him. Their divorce is set to be settled in December.

Despite Kirschenheiter’s career on Bravo, she revealed Mullen has “no connection” to the world of the Real Housewives, meeting through a mutual friend.

“We got set up through a friend and I don’t think either of us were expecting to like each other, you know? We just did, and it’s really easy and comfortable,” she continued. “He’s a great person. He’s a really good guy, really sweet, really kind and it’s nothing like I’ve ever really experienced before. I’m just really enjoying being with him and he’s pretty rad, so we’ll see what happens.”

The new relationship may be still fresh, but it’s moving along quickly.

“It’s just [been] a couple of months. So it’s still new, but we definitely spend a lot of time together,” Kirschenheiter said of its progress. “I would say feelings developed quicker than maybe they would if we weren’t able to see each other so much, so it’s nice. We think the same way, we have a lot of the same perspectives. … We make each other laugh.”

As for if he would be making an appearance on RHOC?

“I’m hopeful that maybe he would film, but I don’t want to put anything on anyone they’re not comfortable doing,” she explained. “This is such a new world to him. So I really only want him to do it if he’s comfortable doing that. We’ll see how that goes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

