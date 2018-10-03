‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reveals She Had 4 Miscarriages in 5 Years

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Emily Simpson’s road to motherhood was not an easy one.

In Monday’s episode of the Bravo series, the attorney opened up about her journey to having three kids — two sons and a daughter — while talking to her mother-in-law about her disagreement with husband Shane over having another kids.

“Your body couldn’t handle it before. Can it handle it now? You almost died,” mother-in-law Pary told her, adding that as a practicing attorney, reality personality and mother of three, the pregnancy might be difficult on her.

“I know. I forget that sometimes,” Simpson replied, explaining in a confessional, “It was very difficult for me to have children. Over the course of about four years, I had five miscarriages. And then Shane and I did in vitro. I carried twins until about four months, and then I went into labor, and I lost them.”

She emotionally recalled the tragic loss of her twins and the horrible state she was in physically after the miscarriage.

“I remember laying in the hospital bed, needing a blood transfusion ’cause I lost so much blood, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow, this is what it feels like to die.’ I can just picture it. I can picture the hospital room, I can picture the lights, I can picture the nurses — they were all crying. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said.

But she still couldn’t help but want to become a mother another time over.

“I still have nine embryos left. Embryos, not eggs. Embryos,” Simpson said. “I’ve always wanted to have more than one girl. Sarah and I were so close growing up that we just had that bond. It was just the two of us. She’s my best friend even now. My mom had a lot of issues, a lot of things she was dealing with when my sister and I were growing up, so that’s really why my sister and I connect so much and on such an emotional level. We’ve just been through a lot of things together. I wanna give that same thing to Annabelle that I had with Sarah.”

Later, while discussing the issue with her husband, he didn’t even entertain the idea, telling her flat out, “No.” And while Simpson has only been on the show a short time, fans of the franchise have learned she’s not one to be easily swayed in her decision.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Emily Simpson