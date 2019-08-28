‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Breaks Down, Admits She Feels ‘Lost’ Amid Marriage Problems

Emily Simpson couldn’t hold her feelings back any longer amid her ongoing marital problems with husband Shane. The Real Housewives of Orange County star broke down with an anxiety attack during Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo series while talking with co-star Gina Kirschenheiter.

“I just feel so overwhelmed and I feel so much anxiety that I just feel like, every little thing that happens, I can’t handle it,” Emily told her friend. “I feel like I barely get through each thing I’m supposed to do. I feel like I’m barely being a good mom, I’m barely being a good wife, I’m barely being a good attorney. I’m just hanging on in each aspect of my life.”

“I’m having an anxiety attack right now,” she added, breaking down completely. “I feel like I can’t breathe. I just feel lost right now.”

Coming off of her failed burlesque dance in Las Vegas for husband Shane, who didn’t approve of her gig due to his Mormon faith, Simpson was struggling more and more with the distance between them as he lived apart from their family while studying from the Bar Exam.

“Shane and I, we’re in a difficult situation right now,” she lamented to the camera. “I’m reluctant to share things about my marriage because I don’t want people to jump on a bandwagon of bashing my husband.”

To Kirschenheiter, she admitted, “I’m just really overwhelmed and I’m really sad right now and I’m kind of acting like a crazy person and I don’t know why.”

Not one to mince words, Kirschenheiter told her friend, “You’re a f—ing mess. I feel that I sense this is something more and you’re not addressing it.”

“Emily can’t pinpoint exactly what’s the issue with her and I think that maybe it’s because she doesn’t really want to,” she added to the camera. “I think maybe there’s something going on with Shane.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

