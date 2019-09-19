‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Pregnant With Baby No. 3

There’s a new baby to come in the 90210! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is pregnant with her and husband Edwin Arroyave’s third child, she revealed to Us Weekly Wednesday. The two already share Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, and are officially ready to share their big baby news with the world after making it through the first trimester.

“I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” Mellencamp told the outlet, saying that while she tried to keep things “under wraps” now that her first milestone is reached, “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

Big siblings Slate and Cruz, as well as Arroyave’s 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship, couldn’t be more thrilled about the baby news.

“They are so excited,” Mellencamp revealed. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

The reality personality added, “They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

After going through in vitro fertilization for her first two pregnancies, Mellencamp said she was shocked to get pregnant without planning this time around.

“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” she recalled. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

