‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says Chrissy Teigen Should Replace Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards has some suggestions for who should replace Lisa Vanderpump in future seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo personality says she has one dream option in mind after her former close friend quit the show after nine seasons, but she knows the person will likely not be up for it.

“We’ve fantasized and talked about things,” Richards told Us Weekly while at an event for Paris Hilton’s partnership with The Glam App on Wednesday. “People always ask. I would say Chrissy Teigen, but I know she won’t do it, so I gotta think of somebody else now, because I know she’s never going to do it.”

Teigen would be a stretch as an option to join the cast of the show, though she has been a vocal fan of spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, frequently commenting on the episodes and interacting with cast members on social media.

Richards also spoke about filming the series without Vanderpump.

“We have 21 episodes without her so, I mean it’s different, but you know, the show is doing well. So, you know it’s exciting,” she told the outlet. “And there’s a lot going on with all the women. I miss her as a cast member, and a friend, but the show is doing well.”

Richards and Vanderpump had a falling out a few months ago due to the aftermath of Puppygate and have not spoken since. However, Richards says she believes the women will be able to make up some day.

“I’m sure one day it will be OK,” she said.

Vanderpump broke the news of her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this months.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas,” the SUR owner told the outlet. “The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

She confirmed the news shortly after confirming she wouldn’t return for the Season 9 reunion, saying she did not feel like reuniting with the cast members after they ganged up on her during the Puppygate drama.

“Lisa only gets half of her pay for the season if she doesn’t go to the reunion, but she still chose not to go,” one insider previously told Us Weekly. “The women get half of their pay before shooting starts and the other half after the reunion. So Lisa lost money.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.