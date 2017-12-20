‘RHOBH’ Welcomes New Cast Member Teddi Mellencamp

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought in a rookie housewife with a famous father.

Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp, joined the Bravo cast for season 8 and was introduced to viewers by last year’s new girl Dorit Kemsley. Her addition to the cast comes after Eileen Davidson departed from the show at the end of season 7.

During her first scene on the reality drama, the 36-year-old was ironically following in her dad’s footsteps by hosting a children’s music class.

“My dad is John Mellencamp, he is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she explained. “It kind of makes me laugh when everybody’s like, ‘Oh, do you have a favorite song that your dad sings?’ Let’s keep it in prospective: in the ’80s, like my 9-year-old friends? We didn’t give a f—k. We cared about My Little Pony! Care bears! I kind of thought everybody’s dad was on the radio.”

During the debut episode, Mellencamp also introduced fans to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, founder of Skyline Security Management, Inc.

The pair seem happily married, the housewife admitted he was only meant to be a participant her one-night stand.

“How I met my husband, I could try to sugar coat it a little, but it was a one-night stand,” Teddi said in a confessional. “It was supposed to be a one-night stand! I woke up with some guy and thought his name was Edward! His name is Edwin!”

The couple are parents to 5-year-old daughter Slate and 3-year-old son Cruz. She’s also a step-mother to Isabella, Arroyave’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Though coming into a clique of reality TV drama queens could be an intimidating feat, Mellencamp said she’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m straightforward and I tell it like it is,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the season’s premiere. “And I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is. How could I turn it down?”

Of the cast members, she says she “immediately clicked” with Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump. “They made it super fun and easy and comfortable for me,” Teddi said. “I’m not one to force a connection. But I have a lot of fun with Kyle, too. She makes me laugh!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Photo credit: Tommy Garcia / Bravo