Lisa Rinna Reveals What Was Behind Her Newfound Attitude on ‘RHOBH’

It was, indeed, “the nicest f—ing Lisa Rinna” we’ve ever seen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has a long history of stirring the pot and saying exactly what she thinks at all times, which has gotten her into a lot of trouble with almost all of the Housewives over the years.

But this season, Rinna was shockingly reserved, staying out of the line of fire and refraining from feuding in a season filled with petty feuds.

On Tuesday’s part one of the RHOBH reunion special, when Andy Cohen addressed her newfound chill, Rinna acknowledged that she had been raked over the coals by fans in the past for what she did and said, and that she was willing to re-examine that before filming this season.

“For me, it was more about taking a look at my behavior, how I’ve reacted, what I’ve done, and looked at it and gone, ‘You know I don’t like seeing myself like that,’” Rinna said, adding that she wanted to set a good example for her daughters Delilah, 19, and Amelia Hamlin, 16.

That doesn’t mean Rinna won’t get involved in drama from time to time. “Now will I slip up and do things? Of course I will, but it’s been a really nice different ride,” Rinna added.

But not all of the Housewives appreciated Rinna’s zen new attitude, with Lisa Vanderpump saying she thought Rinna was somewhat “reserved” and Kyle Richards calling her “removed.”

“I don’t think I was removed, I think I chose to react differently,” Rinna retorted. “And I think they just weren’t used to it.”

When a viewer named Jeremy from Queens, New York wrote in to tell Rinna she was “boring” this season, Rinna laughed and responded in a classic Rinna way.

“F— you Jeremy,” she said, laughing and flipping the questioner the double bird. “That’s your opinion, you know. I’ve had a really great time.”

As for why it took her so long to re-evaluate the example she was setting for her children?

“I think you do your very best,” Rinna said. “When your children are my children’s age and they’re doing their modeling and they’re in this business, they’re doing what we do basically, and I need to show them a strong woman.”

The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Bravo