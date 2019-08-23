‘RHOBH’ Reportedly Adds Sutton Stracke After Lisa Vanderpump Exit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is adding a friend of Lisa Rinna‘s to the mix for Season 10 after Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from the Bravo series at the end last season. Us Weekly reports Friday that Sutton Stracke will be joining the ladies of RHOBH, although it is unclear if she’ll appear as a full Housewife or a lesser “friend of” role.

Returning to the series full-time will be Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne. As for Camille Grammer, who served up the drama for the past two seasons as in the friend role, it’s unclear if she’ll appear in any capacity following a major meltdown at the Season 9 reunion.

After nine seasons on RHOBH, Vanderpump exited the reality series after a difficult year that began with the suicide of her brother and continued through PuppyGate drama, during which she was accused of leaking stories about Kemsley getting rid of a rescue dog to the tabloids. After refusing to film the reunion special, she opened up about the decision to leave to Daily Express.

“I wasteful most days filming Housewives last season,” she admitted. “The whole cast ganged up on me, and I was just weary.”

Grieving the loss of her brother also left her feeling unable to go on with the show.

“I was emotionally depleted. I started filming two days after my brother’s funeral, which was challenging at best,” Vanderpump added. “I wanted to take the year off, and didn’t want to be in the emotionally combative situation that Housewives often entails. But I owed them my loyalty, and commitment.”

As for the PuppyGate drama, Vanderpump said candidly, “I didn’t have time for the petty bull—t, really. People are screaming at you. They were arguing about who said what about a dog! I’ve had enough. It just became too much.”

