‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Todd ‘Saw Red’ in Fight With Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Ken Todd doesn’t regret defending wife Lisa Vanderpump in her fight with best friend Kyle Richards, but he does recognize he came on “a bit strong.”

In Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump and her husband sat down to discuss the screaming match with Richards that had gone down the day before.

“I must admit, I was a bit strong,” Todd told his wife. “But when she starts picking on you like that, I just saw red.”

The fight all began when Richards accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley in regards to the ongoing PuppyGate drama, something the Vanderpump Rules boss denied staunchly.

“You’re not her friend,” Todd told Richards during last week’s fight. “You’re supposed to be her friend. You cannot be her friend when you say something like that. She would never say that about you. You’re a f—ing liar and you’re not my friend or her friend. So you get out. Please go. Please go. Join the gang … ganging up on her. … Twelve years of friendship, done!”

“Goodbye, Kyle!” he yelled in what would instantly become a Housewives fan meme.

Richards had tried to tell Vanderpump her accusations should be seen through the lens of friendship, but Vanderpump didn’t believe her: “I don’t care whether you love me or not. … You came here to tell me I am a liar. And I don’t appreciate that,” Vanderpump clapped back. “If you came around and said to me, ‘I’m telling you on [your daughters’] life, that is not the truth and I know nothing about this story,’ you know what sweetie? I’d believe you. So we’re done.”

In Tuesday’s episode, Vanderpump admitted the intense fight was unlike any other she had ever experienced.

“What happened with Kyle the other day, I don’t think I’ve ever absolutely lost it in my life before,” she said. “To have Kyle be so aggressive towards me. … I don’t want love like that. I wouldn’t love somebody that I would say preys on the weak, is manipulative, is a liar. Why would you love someone like that? I would detest them, frankly.”

In the wake of the fight, Vanderpump completely cut ties with Richards, excluding all her co-stars aside from newcomer Denise Richards from her birthday party.

“It really makes me feel sad,” Richards said. “I have had issues in the past and we have had things happen. But if I’m going to be honest, I still love her. …. She just makes it so hard to ever repair things because she shuts down. She holds her friendship as ransom. I’m sad.”

“I honestly thought that we come to a point in our relationship where we’re never going to fight again and then this happened,” Richards continued. “Even if [a friend] did me wrong, I just have bad feelings between someone that I care about.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

