‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Cries Over Photos of Her Looking ‘Wasted’

Brandi Glanville is apologizing for her behavior after not-so-flattering paparazzi shots of her during a night out on the town were published online.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 47, took to Instagram earlier this week in an emotional video during which she apologized for her behavior and for the effect the photos could have on her children — Mason, 15, and Jake, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes, whom he left her for in 2009.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want,” she said in the video. “But I’m telling you, I’m embarrassed. And sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands and they have their kids full-time, and I don’t have that. And then there’s a worry that I’m going to grow old alone.”

She added of her job as a role model for her sons, “I know I embarrassed my kids. I’m not perfect. That’s all I have to say.”

The former model continued on Twitter with a concerning message, writing, “I’ve been VERY open about suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants so please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f—ing edge. I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?”

After an influx of support online from people reassuring her the photos weren’t that big of a deal, Glanville appeared to take the message to heart, tweeting, “the only people I owe explanations to are my family.”

“I’m not 25 my body isn’t perfect and I got wasted I’m sure it’s happened to plenty of you,” she added. “However you don’t have people taking your picture and putting on the internet.”

She also shared a quote on Instagram reading, “I’m not perfect, I’m only human. So if I make mistakes, read the first sentence again.”

As the day went on, Glanville even seemed to be able to tap into her famous sense of humor, tweeting, “I’m fine I was just keeping tradition!!! Every few years I get wasted and stumble out of a Hollywood hotspot. Didn’t want to let anyone down.”

“And I’m now planning to start some sort of performance art and go on tour,” she added.

