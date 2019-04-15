‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Not Sure She Wants to Save Marriage to Husband Gregg: ‘We’ll Just Have to See’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is digging deep into NeNe Leakes‘ fractured marriage with husband Gregg amid his cancer battle.

In Sunday’s second part of the Season 11 reunion, NeNe and Gregg had a tense talk with host Andy Cohen, who asked Gregg how he felt about NeNe sharing some of the less savory details of their marital issues with the world — including that he had once cheated on her.

“That was so long ago, that it really just didn’t have any weight,” Gregg said of the cheating revelation. “The hurt from that got removed from me a long time ago”.

“Maybe it didn’t get removed from you?” Cohen asked NeNe, who replied in a defeated tone, “Maybe.” And while a lot of their issues were made “exponentially worse” by Gregg’s colon cancer diagnosis, NeNe confirmed they had been having issues for a while.

But regardless of whether they end up “best friends” or spouses, NeNe reassured her husband, “We are family. Period. Whether we’re together or not, we share a 20-year-old son. I’m always going to be here for Gregg.”

When asked outright if they were interested in saving their marriage, Gregg replied, “I do,” while NeNe admitted she wasn’t sure.

“I can’t tell you anything that I’m going to do,” she told Cohen. “I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall, and I’m coming out like, ‘No’. Anything is possible. We’ll just have to see.”

It wouldn’t be the first time NeNe and Gregg split, marrying for the first time in 1997, divorcing in 2011 and remarrying in 2013.

In addition to her issues with Gregg, NeNe was forced to confront the end of her friendship with Porsha Williams, who spoke her piece to her former big sis about being there for her this season through her pregnancy.

“Honestly, I would love to sit here and just be as nonchalant and just not give a f— as NeNe is being right now, but the fact of the matter is, when we found out [about Gregg’s cancer], we were there for you, and we genuinely pray for you and your husband,” Williams told NeNe. “Your main issue is you don’t know how to accept the support from your friends.”

“And then at this point, now where we are is f— all of us. That s— is hurtful!” she continued. “That makes me feel like any experience I have ever had with you was fake. For you to sit here and say, ‘No, I didn’t get you a gift,’ and ‘No, you’re not my friend’ … You have sat here and told me so many times since we’ve been on this couch — which is brand new to me…that we are not friends. Okay? So just understand that what you’re doing, you think it’s all nonchalant and cute, but that shit f—ing hurts because me and my fiancé have prayed for you. And my mother! All of us!”

“So the fact that you will sit here now and give a big f— you to all of us is very f—ing hurtful,” the new mom concluded. “I cannot leave this damn couch without saying that.”

When asked by Cohen what her response was to Williams’ speech, NeNe simply said, “No response.”

Photo credit: Bravo