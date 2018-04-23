Kim Zolciak Biermann, NeNe Leakes Will ‘Never’ Reconcile: ‘The Door Is Closed’

Kim Zolciak Biermann doesn’t have many friends left on the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, it appears, and now it looks like those relationships won’t be repaired anytime soon.

The polarizing Real Housewives of Atlanta personality has clashed with longtime foil NeNe Leakes as well as newer face Kenya Moore throughout the season, but the women could barely keep civil during the third and final segment of the season reunion Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week’s installment of reunion drama started things off with an examination of #RoachGate, with Leakes calling Zolciak Biermann “trash,” but things escalated once again during the final episode of the season.

While Zolciak Biermann accused Leakes of using a handicapped parking spot unjustly, Leakes fired back accusations that the Don’t Be Tardy star has been faking her numerous health issues, which include thyroid issues and a past stroke.

She also accused her former friend of stripping at an Atlanta club prior to the show’s airing, and sleeping with a married man.

“That’s a lie, that’s a lie,” Zolciak Biermann shouted back. “Take responsibility for your bulls—.”

When asked by Cohen if the two would ever see reconciliation in their future, both immediately answered, “Never!”

“The door is closed!” Leakes shouted.

Then it was Moore’s turn. The cast member, who revealed in last week’s reunion episode that she was expecting her first child with new husband Marc Daly, came for Zolciak Biermann hard with disses about her husband Kroy Biermann and her 21-year-old daughter, whom Moore accused her of “pimping out” for John Legend tickets over the summer.

“Your husband is an idiot who turned a ho into a housewife,” Moore said. “That’s not my fault.”

When Zolciak Biermann threw her family’s spin-off show in the other women’s faces, Leakes shadily made it be known that she doesn’t think the former cast regular deserves her own time slot.

“Oh, we all want to know [why you have your own show],” Leakes told Zolciak Biermann. “So let us know.”

But the mother-of-six was more than willing to pawn off her castmates’ criticism on jealousy.

“Jealousy’s a disease. Get well soon b—,” she retorted.

Even Kandi Burruss, who has largely staying out of the drama this season, was willing to call Zolciak Biermann out for accusing Leakes of being on drugs, but then exploding on her for suggesting she has a drinking problem.

“Oh, it’s all me then,” Zolciak Biermann said sarcastically.

“Yes, it’s you, girl!” Burruss clapped back. “You don’t see that?”

At one point, the other women appeared to be getting to Zolciak Biermann, as she tried to leave the stage before filming was up.

“Seriously, this is too much,” Zolciak Biermann said to host Andy Cohen, standing up to leave before being asked to sit back down. Backstage, she was still heated about what went down during the reunion, crying to Cohen and pal Sheree Whitfield for not sticking up for her during the massacre, “Andy, how much can a person take?” she said, crying, “I was hammered.”

“There was nothing positive about your storyline on the season,” Cohen responded. “It was all combative! It was!”

Photo credit: Bravo