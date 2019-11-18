‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Attends BravoCon in Wheelchair After Undergoing Surgery

Porsha Williams isn’t letting surgery keep her down! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star may have undergone “extensive foot surgery” recently, but didn’t let that stop her from attending BravoCon, the network’s first convention, over the weekend. Rolling into the event in a wheelchair, Williams looked fabulous in a low-cut black gown while attending the RHOA panel Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Nov 16, 2019 at 6:38pm PST

“I had extensive foot surgery and I’m still in the non weightbearing stage and will be for awhile. Thank you for the well wishes,” she revealed earlier in the week on Instagram, leading some to wonder if she would attend BravoCon.

She reassured fans that she would come through for them, however, sharing a photo of her surgical boot to her Instagram Story and writing, “Man I’m bout to look jazzy & helpless tomorrow at #Bravocon.”

Making her way on stage for the panel Sunday, Williams was met with raucous applause, as seen in a video she shared to social media. “Pushing thru boo #bravocon,” the mother-of-one wrote alongside fire and queen emojis. “I love my supporters so much I would have never missed this ! #RollOnEm”

It’s been a tough season of RHOA so far for Williams, who learned in last week’s episode that Dennis McKinley, her estranged fiancé and father of her now-7-month-old daughter Pilar, had cheated on her during her pregnancy.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” Williams recalled of McKinley’s admission during couple’s therapy. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child.”

“I didn’t want to hear anything else,” she added. “There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons, I didn’t need to know anything else.”

Despite McKinley’s infidelities, Williams recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she and Dennis are “engaged and we’re doing really good.”

While she’s “definitely not too excited” to watch back their tough times this season, Williams added she thinks it will be good for them as a couple. “He’s definitely gonna watch it, as he should,” she shared. “I think that it’ll even give him a whole other side of what I was going through, and he can see how we were talking to each other.”

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images