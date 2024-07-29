'RHOA': Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Arrested

Apollo Nida just can't seem to stay out of trouble. The former husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks was infamously sentenced to prison for eight years for financial fraud crimes in Season 6 of the Bravo series, with Parks filing for divorce while he was incarcerated. The former pair share two children. While incarcerated, Nida began dating his now-wife, Sherien Almufti. They dated for several years before marrying in 2022, and even appeared in VH1's Couples' Therapy to address their marital issues. It seems therapy didn't help as Nida was arrested this Spring for a domestic violence-related charge after an argument went south with Almufti.

Page Six reports police were called after she "had just came [sic] home from a bar with friends and had three alcoholic beverages." The two were reportedly "having a verbal altercation about how they were cheating on each other."

Almufti told officers that during the "verbal altercation," Nida showed her "a video of her kissing another man." He then "pulled her by the hair and pushed her against a refrigerator," which led to a "scuffle" between the couple. She claims she "ran outside and called for help" before going back inside to grab her phone off the ground "to call the police." Nida left the scene

Almufti showed police officers "a surveillance video of the verbal altercation." No footage of the alleged altercation was on the video. Nida returned to the home and shared a story that corroborated events from his wife, except the physical altercation. He admitted he tried to take her phone during the argument, leading her to allegedly up onto the ground with her phone.

He says he eventually took the phone and after she called for help outside, he gave her the phone back.

Almufti didn't have any physical marks on her that indicated an altercation, per the police report. Nida was booked and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery – family violence and accused him of "intentionally mak[ing] physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature" with his wife "by pulling her by the hair and pushing her." Almufti has since released a statement saying they are in therapy since the incident and have moved on.