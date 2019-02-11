‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Cries Over Fraught Relationship With Husband Gregg Amid Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes is having a tough time holding it together as her relationship with husband Gregg Leakes strains amid his cancer battle.

In Sunday’s all new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe was holding back as the other Housewives celebrated Eva Marcille’s bachelorette party in Japan, having not spoken to her husband since traveling overseas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked about her state of mind by friend Cynthia Bailey, NeNe broke down in tears explaining how the disease was affecting their family.

“I get that he’s overwhelmed and he’s scared, but I am overwhelmed, too,” she said “It’s a lot for me. I don’t ever get this emotional about things, but this is making me emotional. It really is because Gregg and me — we been tight for a long time. It just sucks. I’m so serious, I never get this upset about stuff.”

“The fact that him and me barely talk — I feel like we’re going back the same way we came,” she said, starting to sob. “We gonna be breaking up. It’s really hard. I have to be way out here by myself, and I can’t talk to him.”

Bailey tried to comfort her friend, but NeNe quickly interrupted, “I hate when people say stuff like that, Cynthia. Like, ‘You’re so strong. You got this.’ I still have feelings! I hate that word. I have feelings.”

The former model reassured her friend that while she was only human, she had to “keep going” for her husband.

“Yeah, but I’m tired,” NeNe replied. “I’m tired. I’m tired of trying to put on a face for everybody, and nobody is trying to take care of me.”

Despite walking away from that conversation feeling hopeless about her marriage, while talking with Marcille later on, NeNe was surprised with a beautiful note from her husband that once again brought her to tears.

“You are for me,” the letter began. “When you are in pain, I hurt, too. Forgive me, my errors, and let me drown you in my love. Hurt no more, for I feel the pain I inflicted on you. Let me back in your heart so that I can touch it and mend our love as we continue to grow with each other.”

He continued, “I love you so much,” signing the letter “Your husband, friend and biggest supporter.”

The Leakes announced last year that Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, with the RHOA husband undergoing a lengthy surgery to remove the diseased portion of his colon. Following the surgery, doctors continued to find cancer cells in his body, recommending chemotherapy, only to be turned down.

“Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment. Obviously we hear all the report of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now,” NeNe explained in a November episode. “I’m very much on the same page as Gregg. I’m not sure I would do chemo. We’ve watched chemo destroy people, so it’s not something that he is even interested in.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo