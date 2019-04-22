‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Accused of Sending Producer to the Hospital After ‘Choking’ Him

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans watched as NeNe Leakes‘ got physical with a cameraman over his attempt to film in her closet earlier season — but the altercation may have gotten far more serious than anyone imagined.

In part three of the Season 11 reunion, host Andy Cohen broached the confrontation that went down with pregnant co-star Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and the crew, shocked to learn NeNe didn’t regret getting physical with the cameraman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The one thing I hated most when I watched it was all the cursing,” she told him, adding of ripping his shirt, “It didn’t bother me. It didn’t. I said we were not filming in my closet, and no one was to go in my closet. That was a rule said up front.”

Insisting she “didn’t hit him,” only “pulled his T-shirt,” Porsha chimed in with a shocking new detail, “Well, him, but the other guy got choked up, scratched up, went to the hospital.”

“Did he go to the hospital?” NeNe asked, not denying her role in the altercation. “I didn’t hear nothing about that.”

“He absolutely did and absolutely had scratches on his back,” Porsha replied. “Choked up and head drug against the wall.”

Kandi added, “His tooth got knocked out,” while the other women on the couch nodded their heads in agreement.

“I heard his tooth was cracked,” NeNe said in response, “but nonetheless, it didn’t give me the right to touch him.”

Eva Marcille explained that “after she choked the producer,” security grabbed NeNe, and the other women rushed to leave the scene.

“The producer that she choked up was [holding his hands in the air], making sure that every move was on him from her,” Porsha added.

The mother-to-be also explained what the vague reference to her belt being pulled off was referring to, accusing NeNe of pushing her, ripping the belt off and thoroughly scaring everyone.

“And then NeNe comes in, and she said, ‘I said get out!’” Porsha told Andy. “And at that point, I felt a hand on my back, and my belt came off, and I went forward. So at that point, I was like, ‘Okay, you know what? She means it.’ And once I walked on out the closet, that’s when I saw the man’s shirt ripped, and then I saw her choking up the producer. And that’s exactly what happened.”

While NeNe has not addressed what went down on the reunion directly after it aired, she did retweet a fan who wrote of the unseen footage aired, “So now we see MORE of the footage which shows [NeNe Leakes], [Marlo Hampton] and [Porsha Williams] all laughing and walking calmly out of the closet while Porsha adjusts her belt. I think editing has [helped] create this mess. So bravo [Bravo]!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo