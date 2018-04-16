Kim Zolciak Biermann Apologizes to NeNe Leakes After Vicious ‘RHOA’ Season

Kim Zolciak Biermann is trying to bury the hatchet with NeNe Leakes after a season of Real Housewives of Atlanta that started with some shade and ended with allegations of racism and death threats.

The Don’t Be Tardy star and longtime frenemy were at each other’s throats throughout what fans have called #RoachGate this season, when Zolciak Biermann’s daughter Brielle Biermann took video of what appeared to be cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom. Leakes then called the mother-daughter duo “racists” and Zolciak Biermann claimed she got death threats.

But the 39-year-old is trying to put that behind them, posting a photo of the two sparring at part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion Sunday with a lengthy caption.

“I am so sorry for what has happened [NeNe Leakes],” she wrote. “We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies. I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it.”

She continued: “I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on. If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that’s on you.”

But Leakes didn’t want to end the feud.

“Please file a lawsuit Chile!” she tweeted soon after. “Like I’m begging you. You can never WIN when you play DIRTY so throw in the towel! I mean throw in the lips. Anytime you wanna go to court, I’m happy to see you there because your lies have runneth over.”

Will these women ever be able to call this feud off? We doubt it at this point.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo, Instagram/Kim Zolciak Biermann