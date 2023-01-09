'RHOA': Kenya Moore Dishes on Lengthy Divorce From Ex Marc Daly

Kenya Moore hopes to finalize her divorce soon, but she points out there's still one huge hurdle to overcome. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke with TMZ about her split with her estranged ex-husband, Marc Daly, which she has called "the world's longest divorce." Moore said it had taken a long time because the couple didn't have a prenup and dividing the assets was difficult. "I feel confident that it'll, it will get resolved," Moore stated. After marrying in June 2017, Moore and Daly split in September 2019. Although they briefly rekindled their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed that the couple had split once more in January 2021. In a statement following their split, Moore said, "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage." She emphasized that daughter Brooklyn would be her main priority. The actress hopes to become officially single in "a few months. But at least, by the summertime."

In addition, she offered parenting advice to mother-to-be Keke Palmer, who recently announced her pregnancy. "Savor every moment, take lots of photos. Actually, if you can take time off, take time off because you don't want to miss any moment of them growing up. When asked if the pregnant actress should relax more, she declared, "Self-care. This is the year of self-care. So yes. Take care that baby and take care of yourself." Moore, 51, is opening up about her marriage on the Jan. 9 episode of Tamron Hall, and in PEOPLE's new clip, Hall shares old footage of the former couple on her show in September 2019."There are certain shows that haunt me to this day," Hall, 52, tells Moore. "Yours was one of them. You were here on the set. You were talking about love with Marc." Moore speaks about her relationship with Daly in the old clip: "I think my prayers were answered when I met my husband." Her husband then joined her on stage with Brooklyn, now 4, as he discussed their "supportive" marriage.

Hall mentions that she discovered the couple had divorced three days after they filmed the interview. "We were having problems and there was always this hope that we could get over it, that we could go to counseling and that it could be better," Moore explains. "Doing your show was a highlight because it was the first time he was really supportive of me. Our whole family was together." "When we got back to Atlanta, we did a filming for Real Housewives [of Atlanta] and it was like this huge event that we had put a lot of energy into," she continues. "It was a struggle just to work through our differences even during the show. A lot of it was exposed, just how we weren't getting along or weren't on the same page." "As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality," she adds. "That's not what a marriage is about."