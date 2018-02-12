‘RHOA’ Fans Call Kenya Moore a Liar After These New Claims

Fans think Kenya Moore may not be telling the truth about both the status of her marriage as well as that on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she made some questionable claims in Sunday’s episode of the Bravo series.

The reality personality has been under fan scrutiny after she married husband Marc Daly suddenly in June without inviting any of her Bravo co-stars of family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout the season, her co-stars have postulated that the wedding might be fake, questioning her odd behavior, such as refusing to tell them the name of her husband.

Fans have also picked up on some interesting details, such as the fact that Moore’s husband’s closet was shown full of clothing with the tags still on them, or that they only see each other on weekends.

So when she told a friend during Sunday’s episode that she thought she could be pregnant after she and her husband had been getting intimate two times a day, fans were trying to do the math about what she just claimed.

But… How are y’all having sex all the time if… #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WZhBqo6hYF — E (@YO_EON) February 12, 2018

How are you having sexual twice a day and y’all not in the same city🙄 #RHOA — Ms Angela (@dondiva4life914) February 12, 2018

So how are you all having sex twice a day, if y’all don’t live in the same city? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/gRJYAsHJyh — AD III 👑 (@cscprince) February 12, 2018

Kenya: My husband says “it’s a miracle we met” #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qVnR2eNoqY — Lexus Holloway (@212Lexus) February 12, 2018

The 47-year-old reality personality also claimed she turned down cast member Cynthia Bailey’s invitation to a girl’s trip to Barcelona, Spain, due to family reasons. Meanwhile, there have been reports circulating for months that she was disinvited from the trip by producers after she refused to film scenes with her husband leading up to the trip and other problems with the film crew.

“I passed on Barcelona, because I have been on two trips already with these ladies and each have had negative components,” she said in a confessional. “My priority is my family.”

So Kenya didn’t go to Barcelona…. Why do I feel like it’s more to the story? #RHOA — Oda Mae Brown (@danteorland) February 12, 2018

kenya you passed on barcelona or production didn’t let you go to barcelona? #RHOA — karera lucas (@kareral) February 12, 2018

I’m sure this is Kenya’s last season on #RHOA , which could be a good thing. Go be w/ your husband and be happy — A Cee (@Drikkk_) February 12, 2018

I love Kenya and I wish her all the best, but I don’t think “that” is the main reason why she can’t go to Barcelona… 🤔 #RHOA — paul (@paulnnem) February 12, 2018

Look at Kenya trying to lie about why she’s not going to Barcelona 😩😒 bitch you know production told your ass you couldn’t go as punishment for all the bullshit you’ve pulled and cussing out production in atl and just being a terror to everyone. Bitch bye. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/pSuJatFZrT — Fangirl_Alexia 🇲🇽 (@IGAlexia) February 12, 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Twitter/@VH1