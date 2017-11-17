‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Asks For Prayers After Being Spotted at Fertility Clinic

Real Housewives of Atlanta newlywed Kenya Moore is asking fans for “prayers” after being seen leaving the Barbados Fertility Centre on Thursday.

The 46-year-old shared a video of her Yorkies, King and Twirl, on Instagram, reflecting on what becoming a mother of children would do to her life.

“My twins [Kings and Twirl] they bring so much fulfillment in my life, calm, happiness and purpose. I can only imagine what children do,” she captioned the video. “Please pray for me.”

The Housewife was photographed leaving the fertility clinic Thursday, and TMZ reported that sources close to Moore confirmed she was undergoing IVF treatment.

Moore is believed to be staying in Barbados for a bit, with her husband Marc Daly coming to join her this Friday.

Moore’s wedding to Daly was a shock for both fans and the Bravo producers. The two wed in St. Lucia this June, but were not filmed at the ceremony. None of Moore’s castmates were invited to the ceremony either, a fact that has caused a fair amount of drama this season.

“I married the love of my life and the best man I’ve ever known,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I never believed I could be this happy! I want to thank everyone who made my day special. I felt so beautiful in my Pallas Couture dress! It was a magical day.”

Daly is already a father, she revealed in an Instagram post on Father’s Day, June 18.

“To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you,” she captioned the wedding photo.

Last month, Moore told Us about her plans of becoming a mother. “I think all of my plans are in motion and I hope by the reunion you see me with a belly, so we’ll see. Fingers crossed!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.