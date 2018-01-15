‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kandi Burruss Slams Kim Zolciak Biermann for Her ‘Lies’

Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kandi Burruss have had a pretty tumultuous friendship over the years, but moment on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday night stirred up quite the drama between the two.

Burruss took to Twitter during the episode to write to Zolciak Biermann, writing how she was sick of her “lies.”

“I’m sick of these b— lying on me. [Kim Zolciak Biermann] I have NEVER wanted you or your box,” Burruss wrote. “And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass b—. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

The two have quite the storied history on the Bravo reality series. Having being good friends once, the two let baby names and a lawsuit over Zolciak Biermann’s single “Tardy to the Party,” which Burruss was a co-writer and later sued for infringement, get in the way of their friendship.

Shortly after Burruss tweeted her thoughts about her Bravo co-star, she took to Instagram to share the tweet with the caption, “PSA: stop lying.”

Zolciak Biermann commented on her own Twitter account, addressing the allegations of lies by writing to Burruss she was the one “lying.”

“If anybody is lying it’s you [Kandi]. You and your husband are full on swingers f— all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b— if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

Burruss has not replied to Zolciak Biermann just yet.