‘Rehab Addict’ Star Nicole Curtis Reaches Custody Agreement

Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis has settled her drawn-out custody agreement with her 3-year-old son Harper’s father, Shane Maguire.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Curtis and Maguire submitted their own deal to the court in order to avoid an upcoming trial. The two will share joint physical and legal custody of Harper.

As part of the deal, they have agreed not to speak negatively of each other to their son or attempt to alienate him from the other parent. The deal, which Curtis said was “heavily, heavily negotiated” and involved “substantial compromises” also says that neither parent will put their son on medication for longer than 30 days without consent.

Curtis has agreed to create a trust fund of $250,000 for Harper, which Maguire will then be allowed to use to purchase a condo within 25 miles of Curtis’ home in California. He is required to pay back the money by Harper’s 19th birthday.

Maguire previously complained that he wanted to move to California to spend more time with his son, but worried Curtis would leave the state with Harper if he did so. Under the agreement, the ex-couple agreed that there will be a penalty if either tries to change their living situation.

Under the deal, neither side pays child support, which means Curtis agreed to forego the $1,200 monthly payment she was receiving previously.

The custody battle had been waging on since 2016 when a court awarded Curtis primary physical custody with the couple sharing joint legal custody. Ever since a judge entered a final agreement in that dispute, Curtis and Maguire have been battling it out.

In July, Maguire claimed Curtis has been “incapable of facilitating” the relationship between Maguire and their son. He also claimed the HGTV star was trying to “ruin their relationship entirely” by making custodial handoffs a “game of cat and mouse.”

Maguire claimed Curtis was “not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor.” Curtis denied his allegations and fought his motion to strip her of custody. She accused Maguire of resorting to “the heavy-handed and headline-attracting maneuver of seeking a change of legal and physical custody.”

In a different custody battle, Steven Cimini, who is the father of Curtis’ oldest son Ethan, 20, reportedly faced jail time earlier this year for not paying child support. The two exes have reportedly been battling it out in court over custody and child support since 2001, with it culminating with a motion of contempt against Cimini for owing over $14,000 in back child support. An arrest warrant was issued for Cimini in January.

Rehab Addict, which focused on restoring old homes with Curtis at the forefront, completed its eighth season last fall.