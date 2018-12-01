8 Reality TV Shows You Should Watch If You’re Missing ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

Do you ever find yourself wishing Dog the Bounty Hunter was still on the air?

The beloved A&E reality series has popped back up on fans’ minds since news surfaced earlier this week that Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s wife Beth’s cancer had come back after she underwent emergency surgery.

The show followed Dog and his family’s life in Hawaii and in Colorado, and his work as a bounty hunter. The eight-season series was canceled back in 2012, though fans can revisit episodes of the series for free on the A&E app.

If you need some new television recommendations to fill the six-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter hole in your heart, check out some of these reality series:

Alaskan Bush People

This family-centered hit Discovery Network series revolves around the real-life struggles and challenges faced by the Brown family.

Billy, Ami and their seven children have become reality stars on their own merit for being unlike most American families, since they are mostly out of civilization. Years into the series the family has moved away from their more remote homes and found Instagram, though fans of the series are very much invested in their journey.

You can watch full episodes of the eight-season series on Discovery. A new season is expected to come in 2019.

Bridezillas

WE tv’s Bridezillas follows the lives of women preparing to walk down the aisle, and hilariously unraveling in the process.

A typical episode gives the spotlight to two brides-to-be and how they separately interact with their families friends and loved ones ahead of the momentous — and at time stressful — occasion.

Season 11 of the reality series aired in summer 2018. You can watch full episodes on WE tv.

Operation Repo

This reality series gave audiences a ride along view at a team of highly-trained professionals in the San Fernando Valley working to repossess cars, often leading to tense encounters with their owners.

The episodes showed real professional working on fictionalized cases based on true events. Running from 2007 to 2014, you can watch episodes of the series on TruTV.

Little Women

Lifetime’s Little Women franchise is one not to be missed.

The series follows the life of little people as they handle real life issues, such as relationships, jobs, kids, while offering a unique look at the lives of those who are short in stature but that have big spirits and personalities.

You can watch the different shows on the Little Women franchise on Lifetime.

Storage Wars

Another A&E treasure, Storage Wars is must-watch TV for reality fans.

When rent is not paid on a storage locker for three months in California, the contents can be sold at auction as a single lot of items. The beloved series follows as buyers visit the storage facilities and bid on the lockers, finding hilarious and fascinating treasures along the way.

You can watch episodes of Storage Wars on A&E.

Alaska: The Last Frontier

Journeying back to Alaska, this Discovery series follows acclaimed singer and songwriter Jewel with her family, the Kilchers, who live in an isolated community known as Homer.

The patriarch, Atz Kilcher and brother Otto spend their time hunting and gathering while the family lives off the grid. A great alternative, or follow-up, once you’re done with your Alaskan Bush People binge.

Life Below Zero

Another Alaskan-based reality series, National Geographic’s Life Below Zero follows the lives of individuals who constantly struggle to find the most basic necessities of life.

Viewers watch as people brave the harsh Alaskan winter, and live without the modern comforts most are used to in other parts of the U.S.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Spinoffs

Dog the Bounty Hunter might be over but fans of the series have still been able to keep up with the Chapman family though the years with spinoff series and specials.

On CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, Beth, Dog, their son Leland and grandson Dakota traveled to various bail bondsmen businesses and helped in apprehending criminals. The series ran from 2013 to 2015.

The family returned again to A&E for a 2-hour special in late 2017 titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, documenting the family and Beth as she fought throat cancer for the first time.